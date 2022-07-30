•She won Silver medal at the 2013 African Youth Championships in Warri.

• Won Gold medal at the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championships in Addis Ababa

•Won Gold at the 2015 All Africa Games in Congo Brazaville

• In 2016, as a freshman for the University of Texas El Paso, she became the second athlete for the University to be named -USA Female Athlete of the Year, since UTEP joined C-USA. She won the 100mH and the 200 m. She also claimed a Silver in the Long Jump at the C-USA championships.

•Amusan broke the 13s barrier in the hurdles with a time of 12.83s in the El Paso UTEP Invitational. This eclipsed Kim Turner’s UTEP record which had stood for 33 years.

•Amusan was runner up at the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 100 mH when she ran a windy 12.79 secs behind Kentucky’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

•She ran at the 2016 World Junior Championships in Bydgoszcz, where she missed the podium despite running her second fastest time. She placed fifth in the final.

•She represented Nigeria at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but crashed out in the semi finals of the 100mH.

In her first outdoor race in 2017 Amusan ran a then lifetime best and UTEP record of 12.63 in 100 m hurdles.

•She was the C-USA champion in her specialist event and also runner up in the 200 m. At the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Championships, there was a reversal of finishes in the 100 m hurdles. In a dramatic race, Amusan claimed the title ahead of Camacho-Quinn who was the champion the previous year.

•She ran a personal best of 7.89 s in the 60m hurdles at the start of her 2018 season.

•She went on to represent Nigeria at the Birmingham World Indoor Championships reaching the final of the 60 metres hurdles.

• At the 2015 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia, the 2015 World Champion, Danielle Williams was the favourite in the absence of Sally Pearson. In the final, Amusan surprised all when she won the race by a clear metre ahead of Williams. She also won a bronze in the 4x 100 m relay with her teammates Joy Udoh-Gabriel, Blessing Okagbare and Rosemary Chukwuma.

•Later in the year she won her first African Championships title in her specialist event in Asaba African Championships. She also claimed gold in the 4x 100 m relay at the championships.

•At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, she ran a then personal best of 12.48 s in the qualifying heats. She equaled that time in the semi finals and placed fourth in the final with a 12.49s.

Amusan took part at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a time of 12.60s .

•She later competed in the Diamond League in Zurich, which she won with 12.42s, becoming the first Nigerian to win a Diamond League trophy.

• Relentless, Amusan opened her 2022 season by winning the Diamond League event in Paris where she set an African record by 0.01s with a time of 12.41s

•She successfully defended her African Championships title in Mauritius with a time of 12.57s and won gold in the women’s 4x 100m relay.

•Later in 2022, she competed in the Diamond League meet, where she finished second, behind Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

•Amusan entered the 2022 World Championships as a medal contender given her back-to-back fourth place finishes. In the heats she ran a new African record of 12.40s, bettering her old record with 0.01s . In the semi finals she set a new world record of 12.12s. She blasted her time again in the final running a wind-aided 12.06s, becoming the first Nigerian world champion at the World Athletics Championships.

