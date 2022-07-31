AMNESTY PHASE 3: Ex-agitators threaten to shut down oil facilities if…

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The leadership of Niger Delta United Ex Agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme ,( PAP) Phase 3, has threatened to shut down critical oil infrastructures in the Niger Delta region if what they called their legitimate demands are not looked into on or before August 10.



The ex-agitators said this in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, in which they copied PAP Office, FCT Abuja, Director General, DSS, Inspector-General of Police, IGP, South-South governors, Director, Department of State Security Services, DSS, Delta State Command, and Commander of Joint Joint Task Force, JTF, Delta State. The letter was signed by “General” Joseph Akpos Jericho as chairman, “General” Timibra Gabriel, vice-chairman, “General” Ivwromon Ebi Ogaga, secretary, and 10 others.



According to the letter, “we the aggrieved and shortchanged members of Presidential Amnesty Phase 3 and our camp boys who voluntarily disarmed and submitted our arms to willingly embrace the presidential amnesty program (PAP) as proclaimed by President Musa Yar’Adua, because of the promises of a better life for us, hereby issue a protest notice to shut down critical oil locations in the Niger Delta region on or before August 10th if our demands are not properly addressed between now and August 10.



“ We laid down our weapons and allowed the Niger Delta region’s oil to flow freely but none of the promises made by the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP had been fulfilled.

Rather, they chose to play politics with our destiny. The PAP officials under the leadership of Colonel Milland Dikio and Fred Kemepado have frustrated all efforts toward getting us enlisted as bonafide ex-agitators despite having our JTF clearance certificates issued to us in 2011. When our correspondences were not responded to, we approached a Warri Federal High Court for redress’ .

Ignore impostors,Urhobo group tells Dikio



By Jimitota Onoyume



Leaders of Phase 3 Presidential Amnesty Programme under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Council, have lashed at a group, Niger Delta United Ex- Agitators of the presidential Amnesty program Phase 3, for threatening to shut down critical national assets in the Niger Delta region within 10 days if the Interim Administrator Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col Milland Dikio, fails to meet their demands.



While urging the Amnesty Office to ignore the threat, they urged the Amnesty Office not to deal with those behind it.



The group said this in a statement by Chairman, Urhobo Youth Council Abuja Chapter, Peter Aghogho, Vice Chairman Urhobo Youth Council, Abuja Chapter, Omega William Olotu and an ex- agitator, Festus Vwrara, who is the secretary of the forum.



The statement reads:”We the Phase 3 leaders of the Presidential Amnesty Programme wish to state unequivocally that the purported names listed in the said publication should not be dealt with. They should be arrested for impersonation.



“The leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Ex- Agitators under phase 3 challenges the impostors named Gen. Joseph Akpos Jericho, Gen. Timibra Gabriel, Gen. Ivwromon Ebi Ogaga by giving them one week ultimatum to carry out the threat.



“The third phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), was granted in 2011, with 3642 slots which were shared among all bodies involved. So far so good, all entitlements are being paid as at when due by Col. Milland Dikio. “If these faceless individuals desire to have anything from the Presidential Amnesty Programme, they should write to President Muhammadu Buhari and stop threatening the peace enjoyed in the Niger Delta Region.



“Col. Milland Dikio does not have the power to approve or include anyone into the Presidential Amnesty Programme. We are sounding it in clear terms that those impostors should stay clear from the Niger Delta Region or better still take their unknown protest to their Village. We love the peace in the Niger Delta Region, we are in solidarity with the Col. Milland Dikio’s administration.”

