By Bose Adelaja

Government College Ikorodu Old Students Association GCIOSA, has reiterated its commitment to construct a N12m laboratory project for the school, even as it called on the state government to do more in terms of infrastructural facilities.

GCIOSA President, Funmi Bamkole made the call on Saturday, 16 July 2022, while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the alumni’s Prize Giving Day for the 2021/2022 Academic Year, at School Hall, Government Senior Model College, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Represented by his Vice, Ademola Somide, he said the ground breaking ceremony for the N12m project took place about a month ago to serve the science students in its junior school.

The alumni who bemoaned the fast dilapidating classrooms and other structures in the school urged the government to urgently rescue the situation.

“Recently, we previously renovated the school clinic, dining hall, and did the groundbreaking of the N12m laboratory for Junior school.

“I understand that infrastructural facilities are capital intensive and that is why we are out to support the government’s effort.

According to him, the state government has a lot on its agenda as infrastructural facilities are given priority. “We are aware that the government has its primary responsibilities but infrastructure is key.

‘Things are as bad as this but we the alumni also support in our own little way,” he said.

He noted that the event was packaged to celebrate excellence and hard work among students and teachers of the school. ” We are here primarily to appreciate our young and upcoming ones by way of prize giving ceremony.” He added.

In her address, the school Principal, Mrs Adefolarin Modupe, applauded the school for its outstanding performance by scoring 88% in the 2019 West African Examination Council (WAEC) result.

“These are pointers that Government Senior Model College, Ikorodu is on the right path and cannot afford to turn back,” she said.

The principal solicited the support of the alumni in giving the school a face lift.

An SSS1 student of the school, Akinkuowo Daniel, received the prizes for the best student in English Language, Government and Literature in English, Owoyemi Adebola received the prize for the overall student in SSS2 while Subomi Olajide received the prize for the overall best student in SSS3.

Similarly, Michael Adigun was appreciated for returning the lost money he found within the school premises about a fortnight ago.

Four teachers from the arts, science, commercial and vocational departments received outstanding awards.

In his vote of thanks, Subomi urged the students to put in their best at any given opportunity, “Some talents are innate while some are acquired through regular training. Whichever category you find yourself, kindly use every opportunity at your disposal to bring out the best in you.

“This is a journey of six years and we hope to work harder to achieve more. He said.

He thanked the alumni for organising the event.