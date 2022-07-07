By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With agribusiness taking center stage in employment generation and wealth creation, the Federal Government through the Office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs, boosted the Oluwu Fish Market with modern fish kiln, 339 shops and Ulta modern youth center in Epe town, a suburb of Lagos.

The two projects were commissioned by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While commissioning the projects, Sanwo-Olu, described them as landmark achievements that would have direct impact on the lives of beneficiaries including the socio-economic development of Epe town, Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

He also pointed specifically that the market project was a commerce-oriented venture, designed to improve the livelihood and earning capacity of beneficiaries while the recreational facility will positively affect people’s lifestyle and translate to health benefits, as well as improved quality of life for members of the community.

The remodeled Oluwo fish market now has 240 open stalls, 82 lock-up stalls, five open floors, 12 toilets and four new offices for Iya Oloja and Baba Oloja, Tourism Board and Local Government Staff Security post.

He said: “This is also what our great party, the APC, stands for, bringing a better life for all our people, regardless of their age, gender, religion, income or class.

“Our goal is to ensure that no one is left behind, as we spread development around Lagos.”

However, the Governor tasked beneficiaries on maintenance of the projects as they have been handed over and entrusted as public resources in their care, and charged them to productively utilise the facilities with utmost sense of responsibility.

Meanwhile, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Orelope-Adefulire, made it known that there was rehabilitation of over 10 schools and four healthcare projects in the Lagos East Senatorial District, which she described as crucial for social integration and inclusiveness.

She further stated that the remodelled Oluwo fish market and modern fish kiln constructed and equipped by her Office was evidence that amidst the colossal disruption and impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global economic development, the Buhari-led administration continues to make remarkable efforts at initiating and executing pro-poor and pro-development projects across the country.

She also added that the project is aimed at helping Nigerians cushion the dragging effects of the pandemic as well as closing the implementation gap and fast-tracking the actualization of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, in Nigeria.

The facilitator of the projects, Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, in his remarks said the projects were in line with his mission to improve the lives of the people of Lagos East.

Abiru also disclosed that about 1,250 market women and traders would be empowered with the sum of N50,000 each as financial grants with N62.5 million to be spent on the empowerment initiative.

He added that the empowerment also included distribution of hand-planters to about 200 rural farmers, along with financial grants of N20,000 each.

