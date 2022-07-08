John Alechenu, Abuja

The PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has returned to Nigeria after a two weeks vacation in the United Kingdom.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Communications and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, the plane conveying the PDP National Chairman, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, this (Friday) morning.

He said, “Ayu jetted out of the country on June 21st, 2022, for a short vacation after the hectic party primaries and nomination processes.

“Before travelling out, the PDP national chairman had handed over to the most senior member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) i.e. Amb. Umar Damagun, who is the Deputy National Chairman (North).

“Besides handing over the deputy chairman (North), Ayu also notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his brief vacation and the temporary handover to Amb. Damagun in acting capacity.

“Ayu salutes Amb. Damagun running the party most admirably in his brief absence, and thanks the national working committee as well as party faithful across the country for giving the deputy national chairman unqualified support while he held while forth for him.“