Following launch of policy framework and national action plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, PCVE, implementation in Nigeria, by the Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, Thursday, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, has expressed readiness on its implementation.

Speaking at the launch, Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, who was represented by the Director Resource Mobilization and Innovation, AAN, Andrew Memedu, said in May 2022, during commemoration of National Day of Mourning, Global Rights Nigeria, disclosed that at least 14,641 people were killed in Nigeria between January 2019 and December 2021.

According to Ene, within the last six years, AAN has successfully implemented the 1st and 2nd phases of a System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalization to Violent Extremism, SARVE, project in Kogi, Nasarawa and most recently, Kano and Kaduna States.

She also expressed pain that within the last few years, violence has turn out to be a daily affair in the country, describing it as endemic, because of the atrocities and acts of violence in unprecedented intensity, scale, and frequency, which could become a pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, said the policy framework and national action plan for the PCVE will further act as a tool for identifying and tracking and measuring progress towards common indicators during project execution.

According to the Center, this framework is critical to building a strong, national evidence base around Policy Framework and National Action Plan for PCVE implementation in Nigeria.

"This figure includes 6,895 fatalities because of mass atrocities in 2021 compared to 4,556 in 2020 and 3,188 recorded in 2019. This trend is not declining, instead it shows a significant increase of more than 116% over the 2019 figure in 2021.

“This figure includes 6,895 fatalities because of mass atrocities in 2021 compared to 4,556 in 2020 and 3,188 recorded in 2019. This trend is not declining, instead it shows a significant increase of more than 116% over the 2019 figure in 2021.

“Within the last six years, ActionAid has successfully implemented the 1st and 2nd phases of a System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE) project in Kogi, Nasarawa and most recently, Kano and Kaduna state.

“Within this period, the project, funded by the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) supported building of community resilience against radicalization to violent extremism through strengthening of community agencies, enactment of laws and creating of economic empowerment for youth and women.”

Speaking on the essence of the launch, Head, PCVE, ONSA, Mairo Abass, said, “Following the launch of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017, the activities of the PCVE were to be tied to an M $ E strategy to enable tracking and measuring of achievements of all PCVE activities in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, this has been absent and you would recall that in the course of our meetings and various engagements over the years, an important gap in this area was identified in the implementation of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for PCVE.

“It is our expectations that the M&E Strategy will serve as an important mechanism to further boost the implementation of PCVE interventions by various stakeholders. We therefore, urge our international partners as well as all PCVE stakeholders to use this framework as a tool for effective PCVE Implementation in Nigeria.”

She also commended GCERF and ActionAid including members of the steering committee for PCVE as another milestone in the PCVE activities has been recorded and making it a reality.

