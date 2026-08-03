ActionAid backs Tinubu’s call for people-centred projects over unnecessary flyovers

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s call on state governors to prioritise people-centred projects over the construction of flyovers in areas where they are not needed.

In a statement signed by its Country Director, Dr. Andrew Mamedu, the organisation said governments at all levels should focus public spending on projects that directly improve the welfare of citizens, particularly amid prevailing economic challenges.

Mamedu described the President’s remarks as an opportunity to broaden the national conversation on public finance and the allocation of scarce resources.

“ActionAid Nigeria welcomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent call on state governors to stop constructing unnecessary flyovers in locations without traffic congestion and instead prioritise projects that directly improve citizens’ lives.

“The organisation believes the President’s remarks present an opportunity for a broader national conversation about public finance, one that goes beyond flyovers to address how governments at all levels allocate scarce public resources,” he said.

According to him, while infrastructure remains important for development, governments should ensure that public spending reflects the needs of citizens.

“At a time when millions of Nigerians are making extraordinary sacrifices amid economic hardship, every naira of public money should deliver measurable value to citizens,” he said.

The organisation called on governments to review expenditures on what it described as non-essential projects and reduce spending on luxury acquisitions, oversized official delegations, excessive official travel and other discretionary expenses that do not directly benefit the public.

ActionAid also referenced figures contained in the 2026 budget proposal, noting that allocations for official travel, food and refreshments for the President and Vice President could be reviewed to free up additional resources for critical public services.

According to the organisation, savings from such expenditure could be redirected to sectors such as education, healthcare and water supply.

Mamedu stressed that public budgets should reflect national priorities and improve citizens’ quality of life.

He urged governments at all levels to prioritise investments in quality education, primary healthcare, water and sanitation, food security, climate resilience and social protection.

The organisation also called for greater transparency and accountability in public spending, including discretionary and security-related expenditure, while respecting legitimate national security considerations.

It further urged governments to ensure that infrastructure projects are selected based on evidence, community needs and measurable development outcomes, and to strengthen citizen participation in budget planning, implementation and monitoring.

“ActionAid Nigeria urges leaders at every level to seize this moment to shift public spending from prestige to purpose. The true measure of governance is not the number of monuments built, but the number of lives improved through quality education, accessible healthcare, safe water, decent livelihoods and opportunities that enable every Nigerian to thrive,” Mamedu said.