No fewer than nine special needs students at the Anthos House have clinched the coveted Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network, ASDAN, certificates to enhance their further studies anywhere in the world.

The certification ceremony, which took place at Anthos House campus, Lekki, Lagos was graced by representatives from Rotary Club, Greensprings School, parents, students and well-wishers.

The ASDAN certificate recipients include Moriam Adedoyin Adeyemi, Chinyere Virginia Anozie, Chimaroke Godfrey Agbagwa, Moniyi Ayoade Adewole, Ogheneovo Orhotowho, Bolanle Ojo, Emmanuella Idiolalia Green, Eguono Chidera Irerhime and Daniel Chukwuemeka Obidike.

Speaking during the ceremony, head of school, Anthos House, Dr Kimberley Scollard, said the ASDAN certificate obtained by these special needs students can earn them university admission anywhere in the world.