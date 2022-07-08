.

…says he’s dynamic leader

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly and PDP Governorship Candidate in the State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, felicitated with the State Governor and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his birthday.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, saying Governor Ifeanyi Okowa remains a dynamic leader.

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, wished the Governor a happy born day anniversary. He noted that his developmental strides are being felt across the state.

He said: “My family and the hospitable people of Okpe State Constituency rejoice with His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on his birthday anniversary. Wishing you a sound health, prosperity, long life, uncommon wisdom and life full of happiness.

“Sir, your headstrong approach and passion to achieve your goals are so remarkable and truly inspirational to me personally. Deltans are proud of your enviable achievements. I wish you many more years of spreading your wisdom for the benefit of mankind”.