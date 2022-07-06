By Chioma Obinna

Six-year-old Ezekiel Akinola urgently needs a total N4.5million for a heart repair in Tristate Hospital, Oyo-State.

Diagnosed in 2020, Ezekiel is suffering from Tetralogy of Fallot, TOF that requires urgent repair on his heart.

Sadly, his family cannot afford the cost of the operation. As you read this article his family is running from pillar to post trying to raise the needed amount.

A medical report signed by a Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist, Prof B.A Animasahun, Eziekel has Tetralogy of Fallot.

TOF is a congenital heart condition involving four abnormalities occurring together, including a defective septum between the ventricles and narrowing of the pulmonary artery, and accompanied by cyanosis.

According to his father, who is a plumber, upon examination at the Tristate Hospital, Ezekiel suffered weight loss due to a lack of appetite and excruciating pain as he is unable to stand or walk straight.

His father who lamented that he has exhausted all his savings to keep Ezekiel alive said “it is now critical and the only remedy is the heart repair which costs about N4.5 million according to the hospital’s estimation.”

“All my life, I have never earned up to a million naira, this is indeed beyond me, but I know with your help he will live,” Mr Akinola appealed to Nigerians.

He further called on good-spirited Nigerians to come to his son’s aid with financial contributions.

If you are touched by Ezekiel’s story, please send your donations to Account number: 0268707431 Account name: Ezekiel Akorede Akinola. Wema bank