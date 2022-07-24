By Wole Mosadomi

Tragedy struck in Zumba village in Shiroro local government area of Niger State when a canoe capsized in Shiroro river yesterday.

The canoe was said to have taken off from Iburo around 10am and was heading for Zumba town for the normal market day. Our correspondent gathered that no fewer than 50 passengers were in the canoe when the incident occurred.

It was said to be ferrying unspecified number of people, mostly traders including women and children and foodstuff heading for the weekly market.

The unfortunate canoe was the fifth to have ferried passengers across the river to the market but capsized midway to its destination.

Although the actual number of casualty was not known as of the time of filing this report, a source close to Zumba market told our correspondent on phone that the boat was loaded with no fewer than 50 passengers and farm produce.

The source, who confirmed the incident told Sunday Vanguard, said that nobody had been rescued so far.

Similar incident occured in the same river last year where no fewer than 20 people perished.

