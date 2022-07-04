…Inaugurates Mobilization Committee

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigeria Youth Organization, NYO has called on Federal government to strengthen the apparatus of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to enable young people who have been coming out to register to be captured and subsequently express their franchise in the coming elections.

The National President of the Organization, Hon. Abdullahi Wali made the call in Abuja at the weekend while inaugurating Mobilization Committee for the 2023 general elections.

Wali said NYO cannot mobilize people to vote if they don’t have the opportunity to be registered voters and as such considers it necessary to appeal to Federal government and all the support partners to rally round INEC in ensuring that adequate provisions are made for registration of eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights to vote in next year elections.

He also used the opportunity to call on the political parties to prevail other key players in the polity, particularly the traditional rulers to mobilise the youth of the country to key into the ongoing registration of voters beyond political party affiliation.

‘‘We want to use this opportunity to call on the federal government to strengthen the apparatus of INEC to ensure that we have young people who have been coming out to register to get their PVC so that they can vote.

‘‘We’ll also want to use this opportunity to call on the respective political parties to call on the rest of prospective stakeholders to call on traditional rulers to call on the youth of this country to understand that’s beyond our political party affiliation.

‘‘We have just one country to call our own. So, in the process of ensuring that the project succeeds with a credible candidate, we should project Nigeria first. Because we talk Nigeria and do not have any other country to govern’’.

‘’Whatever that will promote division, tribalism, ethnicity, religious bigotry, the Nigeria youth organization as the foremost and most formidable youth organization in Nigeria do not want it and is calling on everyone to ensure that we follow the process of peace to ensure that we live together to ensure that we follow the process of loving our neighbors as we love ourselves.

‘‘The two most dominant religion in Nigeria is Christianity and Islam and the two religions are religions that asks for peace,’’ he added.

Highlight of the event was inauguration of the Youth Mobilization Team for 2023 elections.

The Committee which has representatives from the six geo-political zones has primary responsibility of mobilizing young people to come out and participate in the 2023 elections towards the direction that will be beneficial to all young people in Nigeria.

With the setting up of the Mobilization Committee, the NYO President said the structure are going to be set up across the 36 states of the federation, 774 LGAs and 8812 wards for adequate mobilization of 5 million youths to man every polling un it in the coming elections.

On which of the candidates they are going to work for, Wali said focus would be limited on only the candidate that will prioritize youth’s inclusiveness if elected into power.