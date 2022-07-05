.

By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has tasked churches in the country to consciously sensitise their members on the need for active participation in the political process.

Ohuabunwa who gave the charge while speaking at the third session of the 6th synod of the Anglican Church, Diocese of Arochukwu/Ohafia, held at St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, Ozu Abam, stressed the need for political awareness among Christians ahead of the 2023 polls.

The former Leader ECOWAS Parliament, who said that time had come for the church to start speaking out concerning the happenings in the country, noted that things could become worse if the church failed to take action.

He noted that while prayers are good and should be sustained, they need to be complemented with responsibie action.

Senator Ohuabunwa tasked the clergy to mobilise their members who are eligible to vote but do not yet have their voter’s card to get registered before the new deadline for voter registration.

The former Leader, House of Representatives, argued that time had come for the church to stop being passive about political affairs of the country as they are not immune to the adverse effects of bad governance.

He contended that if the church failed to awake and take necessary action now, time might come when the necessary ingredients for democracy to thrive might no longer be guaranteed in the country.

Senator Ohuabunwa commended the leadership of the Diocese for the success of the synod and its efforts in advancing the cause of the gospel.

Ohuabunwa who made handsome donations to the Diocese,promised his continued support for the Diocese and the work of God.

Responding, the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr Johnson Onuoha, thanked Sen. Ohuabunwa for his benevolence and numerous supports to the Diocese, describing him as a true lover of God and dedicated member of the Anglican Communion.

The cleric also prayed God to restore the divine mantle of leadership on the Senator.

Ohuabunwa was accompanied to the event by a retinue of his allies including former Commissioner for Joint Project, J. J Okoro; Bende Local Government Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Onwuchekwa, among a host of others.