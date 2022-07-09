By Femi Bolaji

Former Deputy Senate Minority leader and governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state, Emmanuel Bwacha has picked the Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Amb. Iliyasu Kirim as his running mate.

This is coming on the heels of a pending litigation against him by a fellow governorship aspirant which is billed to be heard on July 14.

Bwacha had earlier spoken to journalists when it became public knowledge that a suit was filed in the court over the outcome of the state’s APC governorship primary election.

He noted that he was not afraid of litigation and had reached out to those that lost out to join forces with him in order to wrestle power from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023.

Amb. Kirim, who spoke Thursday, after his nomination as the running mate of Bwacha, also urged aggrieved members of the party to tow the path of peace.

According to him, “ APC in Taraba State is intact. The little Skirmishes you heard about are internal party issues that will be sorted out in the course of time.

“My coming today has dusted all speculations to the doubting Thomases who still feel that APC has no flag bearer.

“It is now done and dusted that Senator Emmanuel Bwacha is the gubernatorial candidate of the APC and I Iliyasu Kirim by the divine arrangement of the almighty is his running mate.”

He assured residents of the state that their administration come 2023 would restore the lost glory of Taraba.

Amb. Kirim also used the for forum to tell eligible voters in the state to avail themselves for voter registration and also collect their Permanent Voter Card, PVC.