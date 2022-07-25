By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has taken steps to utilize the window of substitution granted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to replace candidates for State House of Assembly and Governorship candidates.

About 347 aspirants vying for various elective positions took part in the primaries earlier conducted by the party across the country.

A statement signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Ifeanyi Mbaeri said fresh primaries will be conducted on August 2 and 3, 2022 for the election of fresh candidates to replace withdrawn State House of Assembly and governorship candidates.

The party has pegged nomination fees for new aspirants intending to contest the fresh primaries at N500,000 for state House of Assembly and N5 million for the governorship position.

Mbaeri said: “In strict compliance with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance has fixed fresh primaries to hold on August 2 and 3, 2022 respectively for the nomination of fresh candidates to replace withdrawn State House of Assembly and governorship candidates”.

According to Mbaeri the deadline for submission of INEC FORMS EC9 and EC13 of newly nominated State House of Assembly and governorship candidates to APGA national secretariat is Saturday August 6, 2022 by 6pm, adding nomination forms submitted after the deadline will be rejected by the party.