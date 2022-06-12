The founder of Federal Reserve, Zaria Mimano, has continued to inspire so many in all she does.



To exemplify her unstoppable love for all life, her focus has expanded their budget to include helping indignant patients in hospitals across Africa, offset their bills, most especially the indigent ones.



….In Nigeria, the intervention which debuted at National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, has extended to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti; University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin; University College Hospital, Ibadan, among others



Zaria Mimano, pledged to ensure that all the 36 states of the federation benefits from the ongoing intervention.



Speaking on the rationale behind her philanthropic nature, Zaria Mimano says, her passion was borne out of her outlook on life; “I consider reaching out to those in need a bonus in life. Unlike some, I do not take life too seriously, I aim to enjoy life at all stages. Nonetheless, if I can potentially add some even just a little value to people’s lives, then I am fulfilled.”



On her philanthropic work Mimano revealed; “We offer many services and relief to those in need, one of which is freeing those in hospitals caught up in unexpected debt they cannot pay.”



To others like her, Mimano implores; “Be yourself, believe in yourself, don’t follow, don’t bother about what others are doing, mind your business and concentrate all your God given forces on achieving your goal. Most importantly, do not be afraid, let go of fear.”



Zaria Mimano, who was born in West London continually inspires through her actions.

