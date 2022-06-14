….Holds Supernova Girl and Science Fair programme in Rivers

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to encourage more women into the Engineering sector, Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has provided a platform for Women work across the Energy Industry value chain; to network and build confidence and links to progress their careers or businesses.

The initiative which was birthed in 2020 was pitched on Excellence, Integrity, Collaboration and Empowerment.

President of the Association, Funmi Ogbue, in a statement said, the organization is leveraging on leading a Network that promotes the participation and advancement of Women in leadership across the energy value chain in support of National Development.

On this premise, Ogbue noted that the organization is launching the Supernova Girl and Science Fair programme, scheduled to hold in Bille Community, Rivers State on June 25.

According to her, the virtual launch of the flagship program Supernova Girl took place recently and the positive energy generated witnessed by key players in the energy value chain has necessitated the need for the physical launch.

Her words: “The over-reaching objective of the program is to ignite passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in young girls and to showcase the socio- economic value and application of STEM in our everyday life. The target group is girls in senior primary schools, junior and senior secondary schools.

“During the event, experiments will be performed by the pupils with guidance of APWEN members (our supporters for the event) along with an interactive/sensitization session for parents, guardians and teachers to inspire positive attitude and support for females in the pursuit of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) which will be anchored by WIEN members.

“Scholarships will be awarded to fifteen students selected through written exams and science experiments across the three cadres.

“School uniforms, school sandals, bags, and text books will be distributed to about 467 students in the Bille community.

“WIEN is confident that early contact with the target group will indeed spark off a desire and an ambition of the girl child to study the sciences and ultimately pursue engineering as a profession and get them ready for a career in the Energy sector.

“As the girls begin to imagine great careers in the Energy sector and diligently demonstrate passion and with the right guidance, the sky will be their limit”, she said.

The father of the day is HRM, King Igbikingeri Ngwowari Cornelius Herbert (Agbaniye-jike XVIII), Amayanabo of Bille Kingdom and mother of the day H.E. Hon Justice Eberechu Nyesom Wike(Wife of the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

The illustrious son of Bille , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye FNSE as the keynote speaker. Other speakers include Dr. Justina Junmbo (former Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health) and Mrs. Okorite Adiele(former Chairman Degema LGA, Care taker Committee and a United Nations POLAC Ambassador for Peace, she added.