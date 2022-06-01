By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

AN educationist and proprietor of Softnet Technology Academy,Abuja, Patrick Chukwuma, has explained that his vision for quality education was his driving force for establishment of the school.

Chukwuma also explained that his passion for technology in rural communities around Abuja propelled him to establish the school in Kobi Community of the nation’s federal capital city.

“I see vision for quality education. I have passion for the desire for technology in a rural Community like Kobi and other communities around Abuja.

“The vision is to bring quality schools of technology to people at the grassroot and also grow talent,”he explained during the school’s cultural day’s activities.

Also speaking during the event held to the 2022 Cultural Day,Head of School,Bulus Martin Luther, while explaining that the school was the first technology-based basic school, said the aim of the founder was to rid unemployed undergraduates off the streets.

“We see that a lot of graduates are out there without skills and technical know-how. That is the gap we intend to fill”,he explained.

Luther used the event to task authorities in states to work towards passage of Child Rights Act, saying holistic passage of the act was needed to end child abuse in the country.

Recall that states numbering about 11 states in the country have not domesticated the act designed to protect children in the country from abuse.

Hear him:“I will advise that states should take the child rights act seriously and learn from states are have already adopted it. Every child has the right to education and no one should be deprived of that right.”

He also tasked parents, educators and the government at all levels to ensure that children were introduced to sex education in their early stage.

Açcording to him,parents must moderate and regulate what their children are exposed to on social media platforms and talk to the children regularly.

He said the government should also improve teachers’ welfare and review the existing curriculum for schools in the country to produce graduates that are employable.

“Charity they say begins at home. There is a need for parents to wake up to their responsibilities because many parents had delegated their duties to teachers. So they must ensure they teach their children sex education so the society can be a better place.

“Western education brought advancement but in recent times we have seen a decline in the nation’s education system and that is not a really good thing for the country.

“Government should make the welfare of teachers priority as well as ensuring that the education sector is well organised and curriculum worked upon. As you can see the current strike embarked upon by varsities teachers does not augur well for the sector,”he said.