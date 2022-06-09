[Videos] Uproar as hoodlums attack Igbo traders who shut down shops to register for PVC in Lagos

A screenshot from one of the trending videos found on Twitter

There was a mild drama on Thursday at Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos after Igbo traders who had shut down their shops to register for PVC were attacked by hoodlums.

According to reports, officials of the international market had instructed that all shops be shut down to allow their members ample time to get their PVCs at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in the Igbede area of Ojo.

Following the aforementioned ultimatum, there was a massive turnout of traders, mostly of Igbo extraction at the registration point.

However, while the registration exercise was ongoing thugs armed with machetes, sticks and clubs were said to have stormed the venue to disrupt the process and also made moves to cart away INEC machines but they were overpowered by the traders.

Videos on the incident obtained by Vanguard highlighted how officials of the market mobilised their members and also show the aftermath of the attack.

As at the time this report was filed, the incident has stirred lots of reactions online.

Alaba International Market Lagos will be shutting down on Thursday, the movement is all about getting ur PVC.



I like said, Igbo are the most political advanged group in Nigeria considering their huge presence in every corner of the country, this potential has never been trapped. pic.twitter.com/gEpcbxtzxs — Columbus (@Chude__) June 7, 2022

Thugs Flogging Alaba Traders that went to Register for PVC at Igbede Ojo Alaba Lagos 🥺😡



RT for the World to seepic.twitter.com/kqBs3O2fWg — OBIdient FC (@OBIdient_FC) June 9, 2022

So Igbo traders closed Alaba market to register for PVC in Ojo Lagos, but thugs were sent to attack them. Igbos don’t vote, but you won’t allow them to register. When they cry now, y’all will say, “Igbos & their victim mentality.” Bcos, it works all the freaking time. Naija..🤣🤣 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 9, 2022

First they sponsored a faction of Labour Party against him, now Igbo traders closed Alaba market to register for PVC in Ojo Lagos, but thugs were sent to attack them.Peter Obi doesn’t have structure. How come your structured candidates are so intimidated by his personality. — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) June 9, 2022

Please we must ensure that my brothers in Alaba get their PVC. — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) June 9, 2022

Igbo traders closed down Alaba market to register for PVC in Okoche LGA HQ today & Lagos thugs were sent to disrupt the process.



They attempted to carry the only @inecnigeria PVC machine at the center but the crowd overpowered them



This is unacceptable!pic.twitter.com/B28zSMKvIT — Columbus (@Chude__) June 9, 2022

Igbo traders closed down Alaba market to register for PVC in Ojo, Lagos & thugs were sent to attack them. You won't hear pim from those screaming "you people don't vote", but once we start highlighting these issues, they come to Gaslight you with "you people & victim mentality". — Ajị bussu onye mpiawa azu🏳️‍🌈 (@AfamDeluxo) June 9, 2022

The ever busy Alaba international Market closed its gates for traders to go and obtain their PVC. Now the people who went to obtain same are being stoned to daring to get PVC’s.



No other tribe ever faces such injustice except a group but it is good. We are watching. — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) June 9, 2022

For those who struggled to get their PVC registration in Alaba and environs please go to TBS tomorrow morning and get registered without delay. It takes approximately 15 minutes to compete your registration there. Don't give up on this struggle. #VotePeterObi #LabourParty — CFN 4 Peter Obi (@cfnwan) June 9, 2022

Igbo traders closed down Alaba market to register for PVC in Okoche LGA HQ today &Lagos thugs were sent to disrupt the process Bcs they said IGBOs won’t vote for Tinubu.This is the impending Disaster that awaits Lagos and Nigeria if Tinubu Wins.



The Audacity of Thugs will Rise! — K-SOLO (@OBAKSOLO) June 9, 2022

When people tell you “well Peter obi supporters are only one twitter” tell them June 9 2022, alaba international traders closed their shops to get their pvc, fought thugs and won. That’s how deep rooted we are in the streets.#Peterobi4thestreets — B.bosz (@_weyimi) June 9, 2022

Thugs are attacking igbos that went to Ojo to register for their PVC. They are scared of what is coming.



My simple suggestion the Chaiman of Alaba market should arrange with @inecnigeria officials to come to Alaba and do the Registration from shop to shop. — Ebuka (@EbukaEgwuete) June 9, 2022

What happened at Alaba today is an evidence that Nigeria's oppressors do not want her free from slavery and can go to any mile to achieve that. To curb this, we need to start involving security agencies when going enmass for PVC. — Adebori adebayo m (@adebayoadebori) June 9, 2022

The ruling party has started rigging the 2023 elections by sending thugs to disrupt PVC registration at Alaba International Market.



The message is clear. We will not be discouraged. Peter Obi we know, Peter Obi we would campaign for. — Labour Party Nigeria (@labourPartyNgUK) June 9, 2022