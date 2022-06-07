Enugu State Government, today, the 7th day of June, 2022, held an emergency security meeting at the Government House, Enugu, to review the security situation in the State.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the meeting, which was chaired by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and all the heads of Security Agencies in the State.