Hollywood actor and CEO of AMP Global Technologies, Derrick Ashong said entries have begun for the third edition of the five-time telly award-winning music competition, The Mic: Africa.

The music platform gives power back to the people through a digital ecosystem that allows content creators, rappers, singers, dancers, graffiti artists, and DJs to own their own narrative and build direct connections with fans all over the world.

The Premier edition saw Nigerian superstar Fecko who emerged grand winner and was rewarded with cash prizes, recording deals amongst others. Yeyo, aka “The Miracle Child,” sensational recording artist from Tanzania was crowned the winner for the second edition which attracted global awareness including numerous Telly award nominations.

On the heels of the successful outings, the founder TBTM, Derrick Ashong announced registration for the third edition which is expected to start from 11th June, 2022.

“We are so excited to open up this year’s registration. With The Mic: Africa, our goal at TBTM Studios is to showcase and lift the amazing artists and filmmakers we discover on the TBTM platform to global recognition and prominence.

“There is so much artistic excellence emerging from the African continent. We plan to work with these talents and other emerging stars for years to come in establishing Africa as a hub for the best in Music, Media & Technology, while expanding our brand to other regions and continents, as well,” he said.

Desiree Peterkin Bell, a global Communication strategist and advisor of The Mic Africa added on the preparation for the third edition.

“This year’s edition will be peerless and extra loaded. Preparation are in top gear and as usual we will be selecting the best talent across the continent. We encourage all interested participants to key into this project as a means of accelerating their career to a global level”.

Also adding his voice, Akeju Abass, an international music executive and founder prime music partners, extolled the excellence of the music documentary series, calling on interested participants to register without further ado.

According to the organisers, this year’s outing is open to talent from 10 African countries: Cote D’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania respectively.

The guide for registration is available on all their social media platforms while the online portal closes on 30th, June 2022.