Onochie Anibeze in Doha

Peruvian fans are turning Doha to their red and white colours ahead of tonight’s Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier.

They face Australia at 9 PM (7 pm in Nigeria) for one of the two remaining slots for the World Cup finals this November.

Peruvians have taken almost all the rooms in hotels at the city centre. Back home, their government declared today a public holiday so that those who cannot find their way to Doha may watch on television. And this is a World Cup qualifier, not the world cup finals.

But it will be a historic day for the people if they win. They will be qualifying for two consecutive finals and the fans here want to be part of that history. Tomorrow, Costa Rica will face New Zealand for the last slot, also here in Qatar