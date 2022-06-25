Fast-rising Nigerian musician and songwriter, Adebayo Akintunde Ademola, popularly known by his stage name ‘Oziium’ had said he is ready to dominate the music scene with full force as he drops his latest body of works ‘God is great’.

The super-talented model, humanitarian and entrepreneur is all set to take over the Nigeria music industry with his unique style and sound, which is a fusion of Afrobeat and amapiano. Oziium is not leaving any stone unturned as he is ready to do all that it takes to take his music to the global stage.

Oziium started music in his early age and officially took it as a career in 2018. The fast rising artiste who boasts of a Bachelor’s degree in Biology, has recently released his “God Is Great” (EP) project, which is currently rocking the airwaves and enjoying a wide acceptance.

God is great (EP) is a collection of afrobeat and amapiano masterpiece, ready to take over the global music scene.