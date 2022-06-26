By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has signed an Executive Order (EO) for the compulsory installation and use of Closed Circuit Television, CCTV, devices in all public and private institutions across Ondo State.

The Order was made in apparent response to the recent attack on a Catholic Church in Owo by terrorists.

Dozens of worshippers were massacred by the attackers.

The EO would be enforced at all places of worship, financial institutions, event centres, supermarkets, educational institutions (schools), hotels/motels, guest houses, inns, restaurants, clinics and health centres, eateries, recreation or vehicular parks, among other places regularly used by the public.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said:”Pursuant to Section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State shall mandatorily install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities in their premises and especially monitor the ingress and egress of people/vehicles at the said places, venues and centres.

“That the installed CCTV devices apart from capturing all activities at the public/private institutions must also have data storage hardware and data stored therein should be made available to security agencies whenever it is required.

“That public/private institutions shall employ and maintain well-trained security personnel who shall man the entry and exit points to their various facilities/premises.

“That where necessary, the owners and occupiers of public/private institutions shall erect a well-fortified perimeter fence with a security post at the entry and exit points.

“That this Executive Order shall be enforced by all security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Ondo State Security Network Agency, (Amotekun), and the Department of State Security Services (DSS)”.

The governor added that “violators of this Executive Order shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.”