By Sam Eyoboka

THE God’s Kingdom Society (GKS), The Church of the Living God has warned those who thrive in shedding of innocent blood to desist from such practices, warning that their aggravated enormities will not go unpunished, whether they believe it or not, says the General Secretary of the God’s Society Kingdom, Brother Benedict Hart.

The GKS with headquaters in Warri, Delta State, in a press statement, expressing consternation and dismay at the mass killings of worshippers at a Catholic Church building in Owo, Ondo State and other parts of the country, asserted that God Almighty had decreed that “Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man.” (Genesis 9:6) and that “he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword”, as stated in Revelation 13:10.

A statement by the General Secretary of the GKS, Brother Benedict Hart, warned that those who wantonly slay and kill others will themselves “not go down to the grave in peace” (1Kings 2:6) (except they repent) and cited the words of our Lord Jesus Christ that “all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword”.- Matthew 26:52.

The GKS pointed out that those who have been kidnapping, killing and expelling people from their towns and villages, had by their devilish actions shown themselves to be instruments of satan the devil who is represented in the Bible as a “beast” and “was a murderer from the beginning” – John 8:44.

The press release said just as Cain knew no rest for killing Abel (Genesis 4:1-14) so the perpetrators of the mayhem and infamy will suffer divine punishment, except they repent, for, “every one of us shall give account of himself to God”. – Romans 14:12.

According to the GKS that right from time of old, willful, premeditated murder was taken as a serious offence and those who killed others were subjected to capital punishment. (Leviticus 24:17) Murder was taken so seriously that even if the culprit sought protection in the sanctuary, he was caught and punished. (Exodus 21:14; 1 Kings 2:28-34) Even, an animal, if it is known to be vicious and yet is not confined and it causes the death of anyone, it was killed and its owner held guilty of murder, not to talk of the unwarranted or wanton killing of a human being. – Exodus 21:29,31.

The people, the statement went on should liase with relevant authorities to see how they could defend themselves as self-defence against criminals is allowed in the Bible according to Exodus 22:2.

Because the terrorists use the element of surprise to commit their atrocities, there is need for everyone to be extra vigilant and highly discreet to be able to identify strange faces and suspicious movements so as to take whatever precautionary measures that are necessary. – Proverbs 2:10-15; Psalm 112:5; Job 24:14.

In the situation we find ourselves the people cannot fold their arms and do nothing; they need to be watchful, discreet and highly security-conscious in their day-to-day undertakings Scripture says: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.” (1 Peter 5:8-9)