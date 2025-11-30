Pastor Achi’s Killing: Anglican Church explodes, demands FG expose terror financiers

By Luminous Jannamike

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has condemned the killing of Venerable Edwin Achi of the Diocese of Kaduna and issued a forceful demand that the Federal Government expose and punish the sponsors and financiers of violent attacks across the country.

The Church also called for the immediate release of the late cleric’s wife and daughter, who remain in captivity.

In a statement signed by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, the Church lamented the priest’s death after a month-long abduction, describing it as a tragedy that “wounds” the conscience of the nation.

“With profound sorrow, we announce the tragic death of our beloved Priest in the Diocese of Kaduna (Anglican Communion), Venerable Edwin Achi, who was brutally murdered after enduring a month-long abduction,” Archbishop Ndukuba said.

The Primate praised the late cleric as a faithful servant of God whose life of sacrifice and compassion was cut short in circumstances that underscore the worsening insecurity affecting communities nationwide.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, these senseless acts of evil. This kind of violence and cruelty that continues to ravage communities and tear families apart has no place in any society that seeks peace and prosperity for its citizens,” he said.

Expose Terror Financiers…

The statement also extended prayers to others still held in captivity across the country, calling for compassion and national resolve. The Primate appealed to all levels of government to intensify efforts aimed at dismantling criminal networks, restoring security and preventing further loss of life.

“We appeal to all relevant authorities, security agencies, and our political leaders to do everything in their power to eradicate this evil from our nation. May the blood of our departed Venerable Edwin Achi not have been shed in vain,” Ndukuba urged.

The Church prayed for comfort for the bereaved family and healing for the country.