Engr. Simbi Wabote

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said that the Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL) with licence to refine petroleum products would commence operation in July 2022.

Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simi Wabote stated this during a facility tour of the company in Egbokor, Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State,

He said “The plan is that on July 18, DPR will come and do the final check in terms of giving us approval to introduce hydrocarbon into the refinery. So, between now and the end of July this refinery in addition to the one we have in Ibigwe will become operational.

“This will be the second refinery that will switch on in July. Currently, one of our refineries is working, which is Watersmith modular refinery that is producing 5,000bpd and serving the eastern market. In terms of our modular refinery operation, by July, this one will go live to tell you that there are modular refineries working in the country.

“There has been substantial improvements. In March, we were here to do our inspection and also had a board meeting. During the meeting, the board mandated duport to carry out a lot of activities with a view to officially commissioning this in June.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of DMCL, Akintoye Akindele said production will begin after the final assessment of the facility is done by the regulatory agency. “At the moment, we can process 60-million-scf of gas daily. This refinery is a 10,000 barrel per day refinery, starting with 2,500 barrel per day. The power plant capacity is over 50 megawatts and we are starting with five megawatts. We have a 32 racks data center that can go up to 100 racks.

“Without the NCDMB, this will not be possible. Not only did they invest in us, they held our hands through the process, supporting us, guiding us and letting us tap into their experiences.”