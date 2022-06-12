Fast rising music sensation, Michael Justice Chukwu, popularly known as Mikibilli, is a Nigerian born singer, stage artiste and performer.

He is no doubt one of the most promising new acts in the Nigeria music industry as he has captured he attention of so many music listeners with his sonorous voice and powerful vocals that are soothe the ears.

Meanwhile, Mikibilli, during an event at the weekend, granted a short interview and spoke about his upbringing and his music career. For the graduate of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, growing up as a kid was fun and because he was surrounded by so many people who find him active and lively, Mikibilli was exposed to different things such as sports and entertainment

“I used to participate in different entertainment and sports activities. Since I was three, I so much love listening to music and while growing up, I listened to Usher Raymond and I found his kind of music so interesting and I decided to pick interest in music.”

“In fact, as age 15, I had written many songs but they are yet to be released. I recorded my first song with a local country artist from Florida in the United States.”

He, however, dropped his first official track entitled ‘Slow Mo’ recently. The release has been topping chart on digital stores and also making waves in the streets of Nigeria.