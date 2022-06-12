By – Joy Mazoje

Laide Bakare a Nollywood actress, exposes her plans and intentions to have some body work done on herself.

The actress who is known for being controversial, discloses this on Instagram as wishes to go under the knife to get a better backside.

She stated that people have been using their artificial ass to intimidate her

“Honestly I won travel lo se idi yen ooo, some people don dey use yansh shakara mi ooo”.

It would be recalled that Regina Chukwu had stoke up some notions relating to body enhancement with her constant show off of her curves and backside on social media.

This got many talking and concluding that Regina had gone under the knife to be able to show off her body on tight fitting clothes.