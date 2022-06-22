By Helen Orok, LAGOS

Residents of Atapa community in Command Secondary School, Ipaja axis, Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, yesterday, stormed the Ikeja Electric office, to protest what they called “arbitrary and indiscriminate Billings.”

The residents displayed placards with various inscriptions such as “We are tired of paying for darkness’ and “No prepaid meter, no payment”; ‘Ikeja Electric is ripping us off our hard-earned money” among others.

Speaking with journalists, chairman of the community, Alhaji Hassan Wahab, said in decent climes, monthly billings are ascertained based on consumption, size and type of apartment and its attendant gadgets and most importantly, tariff.

“Never in the history of electricity distribution in practical terms are monthly billings distributed/appropriated on a uniform basis like a levy across board undermining the “type and size of apartment, consumption and tariff.”

While noting that the Marketing Department of the Ikeja Electric generates its monthly billings to consumers in their community without recourse to business ethics, equity and fair play, he said the style is laced with a monopolistic tendency for the simple fact that they are stuck with #Ikejaelectric in their axis and no ready alternative to beckon to for succour for now.

He added that “a close study of the attached schedule randomly taken in the community would reveal that all your company does monthly, is perhaps, project a profit margin and uniformly distribute a predetermined figure in form of ‘bills” to postpaid consumers across the board to achieve the set target.

“Yes, the majority of our community residents are still on postpaid for the simple fact that your company has deliberately refused to meter the willing consumers even though they have completed the #Maps KYC registration and have forwarded their ARN numbers to your office.”

Wahab said pending when they provide the community with pre-paid meters within the next 90 days, all arbitrary and indiscriminate billings for April and May be reversed within the next 30 days and necessary adjustments made in favour of the respective consumers.

Vanguard News