By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Governorship aspirant in Kaduna state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), retired Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) of Customs , Malam Bashir Abubakar (Barden Kudun Zazzau) has alleged that his supporters numbering over 3,000 attempted to buy forms at the party office in Kaduna to participate as delegates in the party’s guber primaries but were denied.

“They were able to take video evidence at the scene.They bought forms from Abuja, brought to Kaduna office and it was rejected. As law abiding citizens they took the forms home,” he said.

He told journalists in Kaduna that “we wrote a petition and the appeal committee refused to collect the petition, we wrote the president and copied security agencies.”

He explained that “on the day of election, we were called to party office in Kaduna for briefing and we were briefed about the dos and donts, it was at that time the list of delegates was given to us and the election was to take place in an hour.”

“The entire process became a charade and child play.We decided however to participate in the election, bearing in mind that our over 3,000 delegates were not on the list.”

He said “the election screening process started and as expected, none of my over 3,000 delegates was allowed to enter the Yar’Adua Hall of Murtala Square where the election took place.”

“We allowed them to do their drama and the supporters of the government delegates were able to give me 37 votes to finish as second.”

“Soon after the election we sat with my campaign DG, Engr. James Bawa Magaji and decided to write to the Appeal Committee at the National Secretariat. We have copied the party chairman, INEC and security agencies.”

He said the senator declared winner, Uba Sani “communicated with me a day after the election, his campaign DG and some senior government officials reached out that they need to sit down with me for a meeting.”

“I decided to call my campaign team and legal team. We just concluded meeting, we came up with resolution:Our complaints in writing should be followed to the latter.

” The management team agreed that I should sit with Senator Uba Sani and his team and listen to them in order to see how to forge ahead.”

“Whatever discussion we have with the senator we will let members of media know about it.On behalf of my campaign team, we are calling on the management of our great party to look into the grievances of our people who participated in the primaries. Doing so will unite the party and make it stronger.”

“We are afraid of the consequences that not doing so might cause.

I use this opportunity to commend our supporters and call on them to remain law abiding,” he said.

Malam Bashir Abubakar lamented that the APC guber primaries in Kaduna State was

was marred with anomaly, as here was no congress in the state.

“But we heard an announcement by a team supported by government of the state and there was concession among groups.

My coming out today is to voice out that there was no congress in Kaduna State.”

