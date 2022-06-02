By Gabriel Olawale

Joshua Abiola James also known as Jaytime is not your regular singer in the music circle. Besides his passion for the art, he is on the mark to take the Nigerian music industry by storm.

He is a prolific songwriter. He was born and bred in Lagos. And as a fast-rising singer he looks forward to becoming one of the most sought-after artistes in the industry with his musical prowess.

Jaytime’s tentacles cuts across fascinating genres of music with a compendium of contemporary style, rap, dancehall, R&B and Afrobeat in his bid to better showcase and promote African music to the world.

Due to his versatility and tenacity, Jaytime released a mind-blowing single titled ‘Kiss N Tell’ featuring an A-List Nigerian artiste. This hit rocked several radio frequencies due to its peculiarity.

He then released another hit single that took the musical scene by storm, which in turn registered his presence fully amidst his counterparts.

Jaytime, who loves to make good music, again came up with another resounding hit titled ‘Never Say Never’.

“Winning is the nature of the game. Never retreat nor repel for the best is yet to emerge. Man’s capacity to succeed is dependent on his resilience for greatness.”

The melodious lyrics, Never say Never by Jaytime was conceptualised on the premise of vigour and self sufficiency. He chipped in, “Ability to be forceful to surmount several impediments is the major essence of the song”.

Also, as the chorus implies ‘Owonikoko’, ‘Money is pivotal’, Jaytime believes that 80 per cent of human needs revolve around money. This, for him, drives home a very strong message that life becomes meaningless once basic needs cannot be met. “Which is why “Never say Never” is the first track from my EP, a carefully woven masterpiece”.