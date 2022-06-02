By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state government on Wednesday called on the members of the public to ignore the satanic message that governor Hope Uzodimma, was down with a stroke and rushed to an Indian hospital.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, made this statement to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to a voice record spreading rumour on social media that the governor was sick and was flown to India.

The government said those behind the rumours were “descendants of Lucifer who are vainly wishing evil on the governor” adding that they would be disappointed.

According to the Imo government, “Uzodimma is not only hale and hearty but has been energetically attending to all his scheduled activities in the nation’s capital, Abuja. Those behind the satanic rumours are descendants of Lucifer who are vainly wishing evil on the governor. Uzodinma is not afflicted with any challenge that would have led to a stroke.

“His Excellency attended a meeting with the president alongside other APC governors this morning. As I speak, he has entered another party meeting with other stakeholders ahead of APC’s convention. So I don’t know what those concocting this rumour want to achieve. We warned the purveyors of the rumours to desist forthwith before they suffer unmitigated disaster.”

“It was clear that those who do not wish the governor well have been fantasizing about a phantom illness, saying however that they will continue to be disappointed as Uzodimma is enjoying robust health and attending to state duties.

“We urge the people of the state and indeed Nigerians to disregard this fabrication from mentally deranged elements seeking attention over nothing the matter has been handed over to the relevant security agencies to unravel those behind the satanic audio recording.”