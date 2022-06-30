Omeiza Ajayi & Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has announced the decision of the corps to make it mandatory for all its junior cadre to enlist for arms training and weapons handling.

He said with the wave of insecurity in the country and ahead of next year’s general election, the Corps will evolve new strategies to ensure a crime free nation.

Dr Audi disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the Commandant General’s 2nd Quarter Conference.

He said, “It is my duty to ensure that I provide the needed guide, leadership and direction as we collaborate and synergise with other sister agencies and other stakeholders to deliver to Nigerians a free, fair and credible election cum 2023.

“We must succeed in this regard, the time to start the necessary preparation is actually now. We must begin to deploy new strategies in tackling the spate of insecurity in the land.

“We must effectively protect the masses during upcoming campaigns as well as the electorates, electoral materials and electoral umpires at the period of elections from any form of attack or danger in the course of doing our duties.

“We made training of arms and arms handling to be compulsory for all junior staff. Currently in the national headquarters we have close to 500 who are now undergoing training on arms and by the time they finish and conclude we will deploy them accordingly.

“The essence of it is that every security personnel should be able to stipple and assemble a riffle, whether short or long and I have said it times without number, any personnel in Civil Defence who does not know this, it is a shame to the person.”

Audi also urged Nigerians to dismiss reports that the NSCDC is currently recruiting, stating when the time comes, the processes would be made public.