Indonesian pilgrims take over mataf in large numbers

*As Sheikh Sudais assists pilgrim on wheelchair during tawaf

*Over 172,000 pilgrims arrive for hajj

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Sudais, President in charge of affairs of the two Holy mosques helping a wheelchair-bound pilgrim.

By Kemi Balogun

As the Indonesia pilgrims arrive Makkah in bits, the Masjid Harram received large number of the pilgrims carrying out their Umrah tawaf in grand style.

The circumbulating area was taken over by the Indonesian with the beautiful scenes of pilgrims carrying out important act of Umrah at the Ka’bah, Makkah Al Mukarramah.

Read Also: 2022 Hajj: First batch of Kaduna pilgrims to depart for Madina

Over 100,000 of the nationals are expected to perform this year’s Hajj.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that around 2,000 electric scooters will be readily available at Masjid Al Haram to support the elderly and pilgrims with disabilities during Hajj

This is just as the President of the Affairs of the two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdurrahman Sudais assisted pilgrims on wheelchair to perform Tawaf.

More than 172,000 Hujjaj have arrived in the Kingdom as of today (yesterday), Tuesday, 22 Dhul Qadah, June 22, 2022.

Vanguard News