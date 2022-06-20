Sunday Igboho

…Urges Buhari to convene national peace parley to address internal conflicts before 2023 polls



…Endorses Tinubu to succeed Buhari



…Begs political parties to balance religion, ethnicity in final list of presidential running mates



By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja



The Yoruba Council Worldwide has said it is important for Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a. Igboho, and other promoters of a separate country known as Oduduwa nation to rethink their clamour for self-determination.

President of the Council, Aare Omoluabi Oladotun Hassan, who made the appeal at a briefing in Abuja on Monday, also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to convoke national dialogue, as a matter of urgency, to address all internal conflicts before the 2023 general election.

He said, “We advise our brother, Chief Sunday Igboho, and all other leaders across board to step down their agitations for a separate country in order not to overheat the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections. We should not be misled to throw away the baby with the bath water.

“Our appeal is for the President to, as a matter of national importance, take up the responsibility to call for a national peace talk to address all internal conflicts in the country.



“While 2023 election should not be made a do or die affairs; unity, security and national development are key drivers towards attaining the Nigeria of our dream.”



The Council endorsed the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to become Nigeria’s next President, saying that he would address the reason for separatist agitations across the country.

According to Hassan, the former Lagos governor will also bring about new ways of doing things in the fight against insecurity, hunger and poverty by restructuring the country.

In the same vein, the Yoruba group urged all political parties to balance religion and ethnicity related issues in the final nomination of their presidential running mate as a matter of necessity.



“Nigerians urgently need a detribalised presidential candidate like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address restructuring and provide a succinct good governance system,” Hassan said.