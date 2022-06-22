…call for immediate rehabilitation of failed sections of Itori bridge, along Sango–Abeokuta expressway in Ogun State

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, urged the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, State Security Service and other security agencies to prevail on their personnel on extra-judicial killings.

The resolutions was sequel to the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Rescue Asa, Oju Ogun, Ibeku and Agbon Communities of Egbado North Local Government Area and Kajo, Apata and Agbariod Communities of Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun

State”, presented at the plenary by Hon. Olaifa Jimoh Aremu.

In his motion, Aremu lamented the security challenges in the country.

“Nigeria is currently faced with security challenges which have resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of the property thus, affecting the socio-economic development of communities in Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency of Ogun State.

“The recent clash between the people of Asa, Oju Ogun, Ibeku and Agbon Communities of Egbado North Local Government Area and Fulani Herdsmen where lives were lost and properties such as houses, motorcycles and other valuables were destroyed.

“On January 18, 2022, a similar clash occurred between communities of Kajola, Apata

and Agberiodo in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State and the Fulani Herdsmen were lives were lost with properties worth millions also destroyed”, he said.

Aremu alleged that the Joint Security Forces guarding the communities between Nigeria and the Benin Republic have abandoned their primary duty of protecting lives and properties to go after smugglers, thus killing innocent and law-abiding citizens through stray bullets.

“The killings from stray bullets are becoming too rampant and unacceptable to the communities in Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, warning that if urgent steps are not taken to curtail the situation, it may lead to a war-like atmosphere that may result in further loss of lives and properties” he said

Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief items to the communities.

It mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with resolutions.

In a related development, the House also adopted a motion presented by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka which the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to mobilise resources for condition assessment and commence immediate rehabilitation of the failed sections of the collapsed Itori

bridge, along Sango–Abeokuta expressway, Ogun State.