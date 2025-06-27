Niger killings: Order security agencies to buckle up, Senate tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

ABUJA- DISTURBED by the continued killing of persons and wanton destruction of property in the country, the Senate yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to charge the armed forces, police and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities.

It also charged the President to prevail on the security agencies to develop innovative ways to combat the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The Red chamber noted that from reported attacks by bandits in various parts of the country, it had become very clear that the criminal elements were getting more emboldened by their heinous and nefarious activities.

According to the Senate, it has become imperative for adequate security measures to be put in place to nip in the bud the rising insecurity in the country.

The call by the Upper Chamber is coming on the heels of the Tuesday’s deadly clash which claimed the lives of 20 soldiers and scores of bandits who stormed two military camps in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, while several others were injured.

It also urged the federal government to collaborate and engage with foreign influences to develop modern ways of fighting insecurity with the use of technological and scientific means to save and protect the lives of officers and men of the military and other security sgencies.

The resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Sani Bello, APC, Niger North, and co- sponsored by Senators Sani Musa, APC, Niger East and Peter Jiya, PDP, Niger South.

Presenting the motion, Senator Musa said: “The Senate notes that in the early hours of Tuesday, June 24, 2025, news of the unfortunate bandit’s attack on a military base around Kwanan Dutse, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State was reported across all media platforms in the country.

“Also notes with grief that in the said attack, where the military men were ambushed by the bandits, about 20 patriotic soldiers reportedly lost their lives and scores of them suffered some levels of injuries”

According to him, the Senate “further notes that before the bandits’ attack in Niger State on that day, they also struck in Tofa village of Magami district in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where about 15 residents were killed.

‘’Similarly, another incident of bandit attack, led by the gang of the notorious bandit’s leader, Bello Turji, engaged our security forces in gunfire on the same day, where about 100 lives were allegedly lost near Cida village in Shinkafi Local Government of Sokoto State;

“Concerned that the area where the attack took place in Niger State is partly controlled by bandits and has been ravaged by incessant attacks on civilians, military personnel and local miners. These bandits are also involved in kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling and violence against women;

“Observes that from reported attacks by bandits from various parts of the country, it is clear that these criminal elements are getting more and more emboldened by their heinous and nefarious activities, hence the need for adequate security measures to be put in place to nip in the bud, this rising spateof insecurity in the country;

“Also observes that the country can only win the war against banditry and terrorism by deploying scientific and modern security apparatus as well as collaborate with other jurisdictions, which have done so much in the area of fighting insurgency and insecurity.

“It further observes that asymmetrical battles, such as the ones our military are fighting with the bandits and terrorists in the country, cannot be won by the normal conventional way of military operations. ‘’Therefore, it is imperative that the government bring together all the stakeholders in the security sector to brainstorm on how best to curb this ugly menace.”