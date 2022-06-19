.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed gratitude towards the people the state for voting him in the Ekiti 2022 governorship election.

Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, was declared winner of the Ekiti State governorship poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Oyebanji polled a total of 187, 057 votes to win the election, and was declared winner by Prof. Oyebode Adebowale, the INEC returning officer, having certified the requirements of the law.

The governor-elect early Sunday morning, said in a short Thank-You message via his verified Twitter handle, “Thank You, Ekiti Kete. #Ekitidecides2022

All4BAO.”

Oyebanji defeated a former governor of Ekiti, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, who scored 82, 211, to come second.

Oni was trailed from behind by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bisi Kolawole, who polled 67,457 votes.

Other political parties, which recorded votes in the Saturday June 18th Ekiti governorship election include Accord (A) 166; African Action Congress (AAC) 409; All Progressives Grand Alliance,(APGA) 17 while Action Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 141 votes.

Also, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 5,597; Allied Peoples Movement (APM) -290; Labour Party (LP) polled 195 votes; New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 529 and National Rescue Movement (NRM) 347.

Others include Young Progressives Party (YPP)-618; All Peoples Party (APP) polled 1,980 and Zenith Labour Party,(ZLP) polled 282; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) polled 856.

According to the INEC Returning Officer, the total numbers of registered voters were 989,224, accredited voters, 363,438, valid votes were, 351865 and voided votes were 8888