By Biodun Busari

Nigerian users on Twitter have come for ex-Big Brother Naija’s housemate and model, Pere Egbi for saying former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi joined a wrong party.

Egbi, took to Twitter to express his views on the factional presidential candidates that have emerged from LP. He tweeted on Thursday that, “Peter Obi joined the wrong party. Period.”

In reaction, some Netizens who were not pleased with his tweet replied him to concentrate on having sugar mummies or face BBNaija reality show that brought him into limelight.

Online Publisher, Jackson Ude had reportedly accused Egbi of having an affair with a prominent woman.

In a swift reaction, Pere Egbi denied the allegation and threatened legal action against the Ude, describing the publication as a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Ude.

On Pere’s tweet about Peter Obi, Thomas NOT Sankara @Isidore0001 replied Egbi, “I guessed he should have joined BBnaija Saturday party.

“You didn’t say anything when Nigerians begged PDP to give him their ticket, but they bullied him out…Oga, follow ur sugar mummies in peace and endorse Tinubu with your full chest, no dey disguise.”

Another tweep, Peter Obi Edo branch @tegos_king said, “Nah how your sense reach sha. We’ve just one recognized faction and it’s definitely PETER OBI’s faction. And Labour Party is owned by the NLC and TUC. You know what that means nah. E go shock all of una. Focus on BBNaija.”

Also, 042 Playboy🍥 @itzmillyswagz tweeted, “Pere, I’m so disappointed that at ur age you still considering voting for party rather than competence. The country is a mess rn all we need at the moment is a good leader regardless of the party. Well, my family and i are voting for PO period.”

Reacting an outrageous tweets, Pere Egbi replied: “Your mum has been disturbing my line sir. Tell her I’m actually not into sugar mummies. Crack smoking dunce.”