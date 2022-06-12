By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commended, Ibom Veterans Peace League for setting up a strategic partnership aimed at adding value to the general security and sustaining the existing peace in the state

Emmanuel, according to a statement on Saturday signed by the Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr. Ekikere Umoh, gave the commendation during the inauguration of the executive committee of the Ibom League in Uyo.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, the governor maintained that the newly formed peace league will complement the efforts of the state government in its efforts aimed at ensuring that the citizens enjoy a peaceful and serene environment.

“My administration is passionate about sustaining the existing climate of peace in the state, and the birth of your organization is an indication that this passion is catching on amongst our people.

“Your organization is a potent evidence of the solidarity and buy-in which Government is enjoying in it’s peace advocacy” the statement noted.

According to the statement the governor noted that the organisation was a timely back-up to the Maintain Peace Movement, which is a special purpose vehicle geared towards the sustenance of peace.

He noted that since the aim of the organization is to mobilize ex-service men and women across the state, promote unity, ensure ethnic harmony and togetherness in the state, as well as monitor elections, it was an indication that the organization which will partner with government in the delivery of the state’s social contract ideals and expectations.

He assured them of government’s continuous support and partnership with organisations willing to embrace its vision for the growth of the state, stressing, “I Believe that together we can guarantee the sustenance of our peace legacy and bequeath same to posterity”.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman Ibom Veterans Peace League, Brig-Gen Anthony Etukudo said the formation of the group was to impact positively on the development of the state in areas of security and nation building while creating employment opportunities for veterans and the youths.

Gen. Etukudo added that the vision of the league was to engage in community based peace negotiations, conflict resolutions and peace development as well as promote unity and welfare among it’s members while helping to support in building a viable security architecture, by providing informed security advice, strategic security plan for the state.

He added that they will also act as a pressure group for good Governance in Akwa Ibom state.