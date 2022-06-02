Say members are politicians, not professionals

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ELECTRICITY Workers in the country have rejected the inaugurated Board of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, claiming members are politicians instead of professionals.

The workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, in a statement yesterday, contended the new board would worsen the power situation in the country.

General Secretary of NUEE, in a statement, among others, said “The Board as currently constituted lacks representation from the Workers and does not enjoy robust composition required to bring about desired positive changes in the Transmission Sector.

“The Minister of Power who is supposed to supervise the Board; since his appointment has not had any interface with Workers representatives with a view to appreciating the challenges facing the Sector and proffering solution to these perennial crises.

“In inaugurating a Board for TCN and the need to revamp the ailing Power Sector, it is pertinent to enquire what the terms of reference issued to them are. Several failed/uncompleted projects in the past; one of which is that of Siemens, despite the alarm raised by the Union have remained one that did not yield a positive impact to date notwithstanding the enormous resources thrown into it.

“This brings to bare numerous questions begging for answers concerning the composition of the TCN Board. Is this a Professional Service Board or Political Reward? Can they deliver in terms of investment attractiveness, the economy of scale, and effectiveness? Is there any academia with a specialization in Electronic movement design on this Board? The Power Sector has to be salvaged and in doing so, we must square pegs in square holes.”