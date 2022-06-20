By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory at Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Sanwo-Olu described Oyebanji’s landslide victory as a testament to the good work the APC-led government has done in Ekiti State, as well as the sterling qualities of her candidates.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said: “I congratulate Mr. Oyebanji for emerging victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election and returned as duly elected next governor of Ekiti State.

“I must note that our party, the APC and its government under the able leadership of Governor Kayode Fayemi has delivered beyond the expectations of the Ekiti people. I, therefore, believe it was only natural for the citizens to reciprocate by voting for our party.

“Our confidence was further buoyed by the quality of candidates presented for the governorship poll. The combination of Oyebanji and his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye is what Ekiti needs to continue with the great work started by the outgoing governor.”