By Haroon Balogun

The Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN) called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to its responsibilities in the conduct of the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States in June and July 2022 respectively.

In the release signed by Alhaji Tajudeen O. Ojikutu and Alhaja Mudirakat Ajibona, the National President and Publicity Secretary respectively at the conclusion of a meeting recently, the Association stated that the umpire is presumably impartial and it should discharge its responsibilities without fear or favour.

MAN said the commission should be proactive in all aspects of its responsibilities and display seriousness of the Commission in the execution of its mandate ahead of the general election in 2023, adding that the conduct of the two state elections is a litmus test for 2023 polls.

The group also implored the electorates to also live up to expectation in their civic responsibilities.

“There is need for all eligible voters to register. Without registration, even where eligible as a voter, you will be unable to vote, thereby providing fertile ground for the unscrupulous politicians to manipulate the process and rig out credible candidates.

MAN charged the political parties to engage in campaigns of ideas , intentions and the pursuit of their goals in manners that would enhance the development of the states and empowerment of the residents.