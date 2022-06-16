By Deola Badru & Ademola Adegbite

IBADAN—Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duty and insubordination, as well as other offences, against the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, directing him to respond to the allegations within seven days, or face impeachment.

Twenty-four out of the 33 members of the Assembly wrote and signed the petition, which was read during the plenary yesterday.

Speaking after the petition was read by the Clerk of the House, Yetunde Awe, the Speaker, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin, said the petition met the two-third requirements to initiate the process.

He said the House would give the Deputy Governor a seven-day grace period to respond to the allegations, adding that failure to do so can lead to the commencement of an impeachment process.

The petition, entitled: ‘Petition And Notice of Allegations of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan’, reads: “Consequent upon listed below, we the under listed elected members of the 9th Assembly hereby allege the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, with the following allegations.

“Gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office, official duty, insubordination and other offences. This is in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended in 2011, Section 188.”

The House, thereafter, adjourned till today.