…Donates N10M

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

An Ilorin-born business mogul and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Moshood Mustapha (MM) has urged Ilorin indigenes in diaspora, irrespective of their political leanings to always support Ilorin Emirate Durbar ceremony.

The Durbar which is aimed at promoting the age-long royal culture of the Ilorin Emirate annually is scheduled to hold on the second day of Eid-el Kabir at the palace forecourt, Ilorin Kwara state capital.

MM spoke as an invited guest at the press conference in Emirs palace on Thursday by the committee of Ilorin Emirate Durbar under the Chairmanship of Engr Suleiman Oba Alapansanpa, Danmasani of Ilorin and other distinguished sons and daughters of the Emirate.

The politician pleaded with all Ilorin born sons and daughters in diaspora irrespective of their political leanings to see the ceremony as their own and always work towards its success.

“It’s true I’m a member of APC but for personal reasons, I didn’t contest for any positions and thank God all the primaries of the political parties had come and gone.”

He added that, “We are first and foremost indigenes of Ilorin before we join any political party, so I’m pleading with my brothers and sisters irrespective of our political leanings to support Ilorin Emirate Durbar ceremony because its our collective symbol.It must grow from strength to strength and remain forever.”

He also said that ,“Durbar is something that we see as our culture and we are proud of it and ready to contribute our quota to keep it growing and sustainable.

“It’s not just donating money but coming around to be associated with the committee and appreciate them for promoting our culture, that is what we are talking about.”

MM who later donated N10M explained that the N10 million will be shared in the following order: N5 million for the Ilorin Durbar Committee, N2 million for the maintenance of the Ilorin Emirate Central Mosque, N1 million for the Emirate Football team for Durbar, N1 million for the Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association and N1 million for Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union.