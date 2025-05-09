NTDA pledges support for 2025 Ilorin Durbar Festival

By Jimoh Babatunde

As preparations for the coming Durbar festival slated for next month in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, the organisers have been assured of the supports of the apex tourism body in the country, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

The Acting Director General of NTDA, Richard Ovie Esewhaye, gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from the Ilorin Durbar Emirate.

He noted that the Authority has always supported tourism related programs with a view to boosting Nigeria’s economy by showcasing her rich cultural endowments in fulfilment of its traditional mandate of promoting tourism across Nigeria.

Esewhaye assured that the NTDA will ensure that this year’s edition enjoys the promotional input it accords other tourism-related projects including destinations and festivals in the country.

The leader of the delegation from the Ilorin Durbar Emirate, led by Engr. Suleiman Yahaya (Danmasanin Ilorin), thanked the Authority for its huge support during past Durbars extolling its track record in promoting and developing tourism and culture in Nigeria.

He stressed that by sustaining mutual cooperation between both NTDA and the Emirate, the forthcoming Grand Durbar promises to be a five star showing given its rich cultural profile in horse riding and other attractive components.

The team requested that the Authority involve members of the diplomatic community as it plans to help make this year’s Durbar colourful and sophisticated both for local visitors and international guests.