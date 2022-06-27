By Nkiruka Nnorom



In an effort to make life easier for Lagosians in getting access to skilled artisans and professionals to carry out home or office repairs and other services, Clickafix, an online platform that connects service seekers to professionals, has unveiled an app-based marketplace that allows Lagos residents to access the professionals of their choice and get their repairs done as quickly as possible.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Mr. Arun Goswami, Founder/Director, Clickafix, said the app was created to bridge the gap between skilled professionals and service seekers who are mostly unaware of the best place to get the right service providers to carry out repairs in their homes and offices.

Goswami said the app, which is now available on Playstore and IOS, is a trusted platform that provides access to skilled artisans, thereby giving the service seekers peace of mind when requesting a service.

He said the firm is partnering with several training institutes in Lagos and has enrolled hundreds of verified and competent professionals in the areas of plumbing, electrical repairs, hair and beauty, carpentry, haircuts, air conditioning and refrigerator repairs, generator repairs, and appliance repairs.

Customers, according to him, now have access to many of these professionals with details of their years of experience and areas of competence, giving customers the choice of using their preferred artisans on the app and requesting service.

“The artisans will be at the doorstep of the customers in no more than forty-five minutes to deliver service,” he said.

Describing the app’s benefits to artisans, Mr. Pawan Bhandari, Co-Founder and Director of the company, said Clickafix as a marketplace is a technology-enabled platform that rides on choice and convenience.

To build trust, he says, “we have partnered with top-quality training institutes and have thoroughly verified every single service provider such that service rendered via the app is fully secured and until the customer is completely satisfied, the service is not concluded.”