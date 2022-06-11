By Moses Nosike

On the 4th of June 2022, The Supreme Council of the Nigerian Books of Record Research Center, Abuja, a project of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, inducted Prophet Isaiah Wealth into the Nigerian Books of Record.

The Nigerian Books of Record is a compendium of everything good about Nigeria. Unlike the Guinness Books of Record, Nigerian Books of Record recognize and immortalizes Nigerians who have made remarkable achievements in their chosen professional callings to break the gaps between history and achievers in Nigeria.

In a private ceremony held at Sadara Convention and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria, duly attended by the Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Books of Record Research Center, David O. David and other officials of the Organization, the Director-General, read in detail the various achievements of Prophet Isaiah Wealth and presented him the 2022 Nigerian Books of Record and certificate of His conferment, duly signed by Professor Muhammed Usman, (FnbR, PhD), Director of Studies of the Nigerian Books of Record Research Centre.

In his response, Prophet Isaiah Wealth thanked the organization for their thoughtfulness, and thanked God for the opportunity. He also prayed that there would be grace to do much more to the glory of God.

Prophet Isaiah Wealth is an Apostle of grace, called of the Lord, one of God’s chosen vessel, raised up in this generation to declare the word of God with great power and prophetic anointing.

His philanthropic activities cuts across race, tribe, and religion to deliver top-notch humanitarian services in different continents, through OneSound Charity, which currently operates fifteen NGOs catering for the needs of women, children, and less-privileged in the society, especially in Nigeria where his newly established- The Empowerment Network (TEN), an arm of OneSound Charity, is fighting to eradicate poverty in Nigeria by 50% before 2030.

As a pastor and sought-after financial adviser, he has mentored many beyond his congregation into financial freedom and helped many more in business development and strategy for wealth creation, as he facilitates in the Royalty Money Academy (RMA). His ministerial mentorship and fellowship platform – OneSound Ministerial Association, is helping many young ministers today in the way of Christ.

He is the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Gospel Pillars International Churches with Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. He is also the President of the Isaiah Wealth Ministries, which is active in church planting and charity work in more than three continents of the world.

Prophet Isaiah Wealth oversees the Pray Nigeria Movement, an arm of OneSound Revival TV, a nonpartisan organization that leverages on his connection with heaven to use prophecy in directing the conscience of the people and leaders towards righteousness, development and national transformation. He is also the convener of the June 12 fast, a 7 days fasting program for Nigeria, born out of a vision to propel Nigeria into her God ordained Destiny.