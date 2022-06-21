By Nwafor Sunday

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has published projects done by his boss in the past seven years.

Buhari’s critics have laid claims that he has done nothing since he assumed office in 2015.

By 2023, Buhari would have completed his tenure as the President of Nigeria. He would by next year, hand over power to whoever that emerges winner in the 2023 presidential election.

However, in order to clear peoples doubts, Adesina in an article titled BuharisGovernmentHasZeroProjects, written by Bar Ata Ikiddeh, noted that Buhari has done about one thousand three hundred and twenty one (1,321), legacy projects across 36 states in the country.

Stating the reason for the publication, Femi opined that it was disclosed to Inform, Educate, Engage and Empower Nigerians to the notable achievements and patriotic vision of the President for the country.

Read the full statement below:

“In our continued commemoration of the Seventh Anniversary of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Media Team in collaboration with a national and international Consultant and Coordinator of this project, Barrister Ata Ikiddeh, will be unveiling President Buhari’s Legacy Projects in a series of online publications.

“The aim of this awareness is to Inform, Educate, Engage and Empower Nigerians to the notable achievements and patriotic vision of the President for the country.

“The first component of this social media-driven Project will be the launch of, “Buhari’s Government Has Zero Projects” with the hashtag: #BuharisGovernmentHasZeroProjects showcasing 1,321 under-reported, completed and ongoing infrastructural projects of this Administration across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory including the 774 Local Government Areas, 8,809 wards and over 44,045 villages and communities all over the country. It is time to tell the truth!

“Make your own conclusion if indeed President Muhammadu Buhari has zero projects!”

Behold some pictures of Buhari’s legacy projects: